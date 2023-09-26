New senior-centric development on the table at Barrie City Hall

Hundreds of new long-term care beds could be coming to Barrie in the coming years.

On Wednesday night, city councillors will officially receive a staff report on a new development proposal for a senior-centric compound in the city's southeast corner along Yonge Street in Ward 9.

According to the staff report, Schlegel Villages would be the operator of the facility, a company that the area's ward councillor has previously called a leader in the sector.

"We want to create a Barrie where those seniors that help shape the city where they are have the option to age in place, age in Barrie and age where there's resources if there's a health challenge they have later in life," Morales told CTV News when the proposal was first brought up in August.

The proposed development would bring a new, 6-storey, 192-bed long-term care facility to the city. There would also be two retirement home/assisted living facilities with 485 suites and 120 dwelling units and two apartment buildings bringing 360 units.

The new development would also include various retail stores. However, according to the staff report, none of these units would necessarily be qualified as affordable in nature. The report says a mix of residential offerings will be on the site.

If approved, it would be located on the southeast corner of Yonge Street and Country Lane, directly across from the Barrie South GO Station.

With what the mayor has called a serious need to increase long-term care capacity in the city, councillors are looking at using the Community Infrastructure and Housing Accelerator (CHIA) Order. While background studies will still be conducted, the tool expedites other approval aspects pending approval of the Minster of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

There are timelines councillors need to be mindful of. The City must formally make its request to the ministry within 15 days of the resolution being passed.

Councillors will sit as general committee on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.