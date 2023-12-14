New schedules in Barrie's waste pick up in 2024

Changes are on their way to Barrie's curbside waste collection program.

In May 2024, changes include a new waste collection contractor. In 2025, the city will introduce automated cart collection.

"Some of these changes are regulated by the province, and some are the result of the city procuring a new contractor to improve and advance Barrie's waste collection program and align it further with the city's Circular Economy Framework," says Stephanie Mack, associate director of Waste Management and Environmental Sustainability.

"The city is committed to supporting a seamless transition for residents and businesses through these changes while delivering the best possible waste collection service," Mack said.

A list of the significant impacts and associated timeframes include:

May 1, 2024: New collection contractor for organics, garbage and yard waste

Starting May 1, 2024, Barrie will have a new waste collection contractor, Emterra Group, for organics, garbage and yard waste collection. Key changes for residential collection include:

There will be a new collection schedule. Residents' collection days for organics, garbage, and yard waste may change to balance the routes. Residents are encouraged to review if their collection day will change .

Pet waste will be accepted in the organics (green) bin;

No changes to the collection schedule for holidays, except Christmas Day and New Year's Day;

Yard waste will be collected every other week, April through November. Yard waste will be collected weekly in January to accommodate Christmas tree collection.

There will be no specific day for yard waste collection. Residents will be asked to place yard waste curbside Monday by 7 a.m. on their yard waste collection week (opposite garbage week). Collection will occur sometime during the week before the end of the day on Friday.

Businesses will also be affected by the new collection contract as well. Unlike residential recycling, recycling from businesses will still be collected by Barrie staff, and companies will now need to register with the city to receive municipal curbside waste collection (garbage, yard waste and recycling) as of May 1.

Businesses will be able to register online in early 2024. More details on registering will be provided closer to when registration opens. For businesses in the downtown BIA, there will be daily (Monday to Friday) garbage collection and recycling from May 1, 2024, to September 7, 2025, until automated cart collection is introduced. There will be no change to weekly limits in this area.

May 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025: Transition of the residential recycling program

Barrie staff will no longer collect residential recycling (blue/grey box).

This change comes as part of a provincial regulation affecting all Ontario municipalities. Circular Materials will oversee the collection and management of residential recycling through a contractor.

As of May 1, residents must contact the contractor for recycling-related inquiries. Recycling collection frequency and accepted materials will not change.

The recycling program transition will occur between May 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025. After the transition in 2026, Circular Materials may change the recycling program (i.e. materials collected, collection mechanism, etc.).

Circular Materials will have Barrie-specific recycling information posted closer to May 1, 2024 and residents can call Circular Materials directly for recycling-related questions at 1-877-667-2626.

2025: Introduction of automated cart collection in Barrie

On September 8, 2025, Barrie will move to an automated cart collection service.

Residents will receive one cart for organics and one for garbage; yard waste will be collected manually. The contractor retained by Circular Materials will continue to collect residential recycling.

Carts have many advantages: they are easy to roll, don't need heavy lifting or dragging, and help keep neighbourhoods cleaner by keeping waste contained and protected against wind and animals. Before September 8, 2025, the city will provide residents with standard-sized carts. Carts will be designed to accommodate current waste limits. The city is currently looking at options for residents needing a smaller garbage cart to switch the standard size for a smaller one.

Businesses will receive carts for organics, garbage and recycling. All recyclable, blue and grey box material will be placed in the same cart. Organics will be introduced to businesses at this time.

These changes are also detailed in the 2024 Waste Collection Calendar, which will be delivered to Barrie households this week or look up changes coming to the curbside collection in Barrie here.