New restrictions coming to Simcoe Muskoka as of Jan. 5

A new set of restrictions are coming for businesses and schools across Simcoe Muskoka and the province.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a list of restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province fueled by the transmissible Omicron variant.

"The immediate goal of these measures will be to blunt the latest wave so we can ease the pressure on our hospitals," Ford said.

Schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 17. Buildings will be allowed to remain open for child-care operations and provide instructions for students with special needs.

The new restrictions, including banning indoor dining, closing gyms and putting capacity limits in place, will come into effect Jan.5 and will remain in place for 21 days.

The restrictions come into effect as Simcoe Muskoka reports its highest COVID-19 case count since the pandemic first began.

On Friday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed 715 new cases, the highest since start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, provided an update on Friday.

"We have absolutely historic levels of transmission happening across the province and here in Simcoe Muskoka at this time and going up," Dr. Gardner said.

On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit opened up COVID-19 booster clinics for priority groups within the region. Two clinics were held in Barrie on Sunday, with the aim to get priority groups their third dose. The SMDHU says the next clinic will be available for residents on Jan. 9.