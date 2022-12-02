New respiratory clinic opens in Collingwood

A new clinic focused on respiratory illnesses has officially opened its doors in Collingwood.

The South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team respiratory clinic at 186 Erie Street is available for those experiencing COVID-19, flu or other respiratory symptoms.

Appointments can now be booked online or by calling 211.

Bookings are available with the clinic up to seven days in advance.

It's hoped the COVID-19, Flu and Respiratory Care Clinic, located in the same space as the Collingwood After Hours Clinic, will help alleviate some of the stress on the emergency departments.

Still, health officials say that anyone in need of urgent health care should seek medical attention at the emergency department or by calling 911.