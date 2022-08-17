New report aims to tackle Simcoe Muskoka's alarming opioid crisis

A new report released by the Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy (SMOS) Committee offers a plan to tackle the crisis in the region.

The report includes goals and actions, including prevention, treatment, harm reduction, enforcement, and emergency management.

Between March 2020 and September 2021, 245 opioid-related deaths were reported in Simcoe Muskoka, a nearly 70 per cent spike from the 19 months before the pandemic.

The report notes, "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Simcoe Muskoka continued to experience significant numbers of opioid poisonings and related deaths because of the increasingly toxic and unregulated drug supply being sold at the street level."

It states that in 2020, 90 per cent of all opioid poisoning deaths in the region involved fentanyl, with most deaths occurring in men between 25 and 44 years of age.

Mia Brown, the SMOS steering committee chair and manager of the health unit's substance use and injury prevention, noted that "significant progress" is still needed.

"The issues associated with substance use are complex, and unfortunately, we have not seen a reduction in the rate of opioid-related harms," Brown stated.

The committee is working to develop a strategy for 2023 and beyond to address emerging trends, focusing on broadening the scope of illicit substances, exploring safe opioid supply programs, pursuing access to treatment, and advocating for decriminalizing personal use and possession, along with enhancing social services.

The full report on the Simcoe Muskoka opioid strategy is available here.