New public transit pass program offered to seniors and teens in Orillia

The City of Orillia is offering seniors and teens a new bus pass program to boost public transit and encourage sustainable transportation alternatives.

Adults 65 and older can take the bus for a $2 flat rate with the reloadable transit card, but those choosing to pay cash will be subject to standard fees.

The passes will need to be loaded with a dollar amount, and $2 will be deducted with each tap to ride.

The pass program does not apply to monthly passes, which cost $66.80.

Meanwhile, teenagers will be able to ride for free with the pass as part of a 12-month pilot project.

Teens who board the bus without a pass will have to pay the full $3 fare.

The senior and teen passes are available online or in person at either the Orillia City Centre on Andrew Street South or the Orillia Public Library on Mississaga Street West.

The cards are free, but replacement passes cost $5.

The cOnnect fare pass program comes into effect on March 1.

The teen program is valid until the end of February 2025.