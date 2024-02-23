BARRIE
Barrie

    • New public transit pass program offered to seniors and teens in Orillia

    Orillia transit. (CTV News Barrie) Orillia transit. (CTV News Barrie)
    Share

    The City of Orillia is offering seniors and teens a new bus pass program to boost public transit and encourage sustainable transportation alternatives.

    Adults 65 and older can take the bus for a $2 flat rate with the reloadable transit card, but those choosing to pay cash will be subject to standard fees.

    The passes will need to be loaded with a dollar amount, and $2 will be deducted with each tap to ride.

    The pass program does not apply to monthly passes, which cost $66.80.

    Meanwhile, teenagers will be able to ride for free with the pass as part of a 12-month pilot project.

    Teens who board the bus without a pass will have to pay the full $3 fare.

    The senior and teen passes are available online or in person at either the Orillia City Centre on Andrew Street South or the Orillia Public Library on Mississaga Street West.

    The cards are free, but replacement passes cost $5.

    The cOnnect fare pass program comes into effect on March 1.

    The teen program is valid until the end of February 2025.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

      The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    • Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies

      A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News