New program in Orillia looks to launch the careers of women in business

Starting a business can be challenging, but a new program in Orillia hopes to change that while simultaneously creating more opportunities for women in business.

The XcelerateHer program started about three years ago in Barrie and is now being brought to Orillia.

The Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre at Georgian College spearheads it, as do other community partners.

"I think what Xcelerate Her is designed to do is to reduce the isolation and then those barriers to entry and growth," said Sara Bentham, Executive Director of the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre. "So sometimes it feels like you are going at it all alone and that's just simply not true. And it also really encourages women to hold the door open for other women entrepreneurs, especially within this region."

Workshops will be held over the next eight months.

Officials are hoping to continue to spread it throughout Simcoe County.