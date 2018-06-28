

CTV Barrie





A new program is aiming to tackle homelessness in Simcoe County, by connecting people without a home with the services they need. Until November a street team will walk the streets of Barrie to provide outreach to those who are living, or are at risk of living, on the streets.

The program is called HEART, or Housing Engagement and Response Team, and is a collaboration between the Busby Street Centre and several other agencies, including the Gilbert Centre, Youth Haven, the Regional Housing First Team, Barrie Housing Resource Centre and the Barrie Community Health Centre.

“Our outreach workers offer respectful engagement and immediate, judgment-free supports,” says Sara Peddle, Executive Director of the Busby Street Centre.

“Everyone is houseable, and that will be our ultimate goal. The only solution to homelessness is housing and appropriate supports.”



The initiative is also being welcomed by the Downtown Barrie Business Association.



Heart members will be patrolling downtown Barrie from 6 am to 8 am on weekdays and between 4 pm and 7 pm on weekends. They will be out in pairs and can be identified by their bright purple backpacks. In addition to helping the homeless, they will also be connecting with business owners and showing them how to make referrals if they see someone who looks like they could use some help.