Barrie police want to break down barriers with a new program aimed at building relationships and trust among residents.

The city will have 16 neighbourhood patrol areas, each with its own dedicated team of officers who will patrol within those borders.

Deputy Chief Ken Weatherill says it's an idea that's been in the works for over three years. "To build and forge strong relationships and partnerships, so that they know an officer by a first name basis."

The new program will ensure that when there is a call, only the area's assigned officer will respond, saving police from travelling from one end of the city to another.

The officer will become very familiar with the unique dynamic of his/her assigned neighbourhood.

Weatherill says the plan will also save taxpayers money because it will mean less mileage and less gas.

A soft launch of the program will begin next month, and by January each neighbourhood will have its assigned officers in place.