TORONTO -- Ontario health officials say there's a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.

They say a woman arrived in Canada from China on Friday and went to a Toronto hospital with an intermittent cough.

The province says the woman was tested for the new virus, known as COVID-19, and was sent home for self isolation because her illness was mild.

Officials say the woman's local tests came back positive for the virus on Saturday and the sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

The province says it's unlikely that the woman was infectious.

It says she "followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto."