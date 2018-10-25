

CTV Barrie





The federal government says Canadian newcomers should be aware that stiffer rules for impaired driving and cannabis-related penalties could lead to deportation.

The measures are part of the sweeping package of changes taking place following the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The new impaired driving penalties will take effect on December 18 and the offences will fall under the definition of serious crimes.

The immigration department says if convicted, permanent residents could lose their status and be forced to leave the country.