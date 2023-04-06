New police initiative launched to rehabilitate offenders and reduce crime

Officers with the York Regional Police now have another tool for dealing with crime more compassionately.

The police force has launched a year-long pilot program offering first-time offenders and those who commit minor offences the chance to avoid prosecution through pre-charge diversion.

The program aims to reduce the number of repeat offenders within the system while simultaneously having offenders take responsibility for their crimes and working to make amends through community-based action.

"Eligible offenders may include things like shoplifting, theft under ($5,000), possession under ($5,000), and minor frauds," said Insp. David MacDonald with the York Regional Police. "There's no three-strike rule, but it is up to the officer's discretion to determine if the individual is eligible."

MacDonald said that means an individual with a long history of offending would likely not be suitable for the program.

For others, it allows officers to assess an individual's needs and challenges to determine if diverting would be the best option.

"Somebody who has other presenting factors, such as mental health," Macdonald said. "Or there may be some other issues. Those people would qualify."

According to MacDonald, an example would be someone stealing a tent because they have no adequate housing.

Once an individual qualifies, they must willingly agree to enter the program. That's when the John Howard Society of York Region (JHSYR) takes over.

"All the evidence and all the research points to keeping people diverted out of the justice system," said Shannon Speirs, JHSYR executive director. "It shows that it can reduce recidivism rates and also give more comprehensive wraparound supports to individuals who might've otherwise not reached out to them."

Speirs said each case would be treated differently, but most diverted offenders would enter a 90-day program.

Under the guise of the John Howard Society, they could be provided with counselling or help to address other needs, such as housing.

They would also face community-based sanctions for their crimes instead of entering the penal system.

That could include restitution, offering an apology, charitable donations, or community service.

"The idea is for them to take responsibility and accountability for their actions," Speirs said. "It would also help them to build roots within their community, to give back to their community and do some capacity building."

York Regional Police and JHSYR join a growing list of regions and municipalities in Ontario that are turning to diversion programs. Waterloo, Ottawa and Sarnia-Lambton are just a few who have turned to similar programs.

After launching the one-year pilot project on Wednesday, York Regional Police said it has already referred one person for diversion.