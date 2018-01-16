

CTV Barrie





Police have released new photos of a Newmarket man who has been missing since November.

Ian McKinnon was last seen on Nov. 29, but wasn’t reported missing to York Regional Police until Jan. 2.

McKinnon was last seen at his home on Huron Heights Drive. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The 51 year old is described as being 5’8”, 180 pounds, a thin build, a full beard and dark brown shoulder length hair.

Police are concerned for his well-being.