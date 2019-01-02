

CTV Barrie





January 1 marked the first day for harsher penalties for anyone convicted of distracted driving in Ontario.

The new legislation was introduced to improve safety on the roads.

If convicted of texting and driving, motorists will face a license suspension for three days, and a fine of anywhere from $615 to $1,000 for first-time offenses, plus three demerit points.

Provincial police say the new rules will help to reinforce how distracted driving is dangerous and not to be ignored.