New peer mental health support funding at Georgian College

Georgian receives $100,000 from Bell Let's Talk to enhance student mental health services.

A mental health peer support program is opening at Georgian College.

As part of the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund, all of the college's campuses will share a $100,000 donation.

"Bell Let's Talk is committed to continuing to support student mental health and well-being to create positive change for mental health," said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let's Talk.

The increase and onset of mental health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic among post-secondary students and the demand for mental health support was the impetus behind a peer support group, said Jennifer Lloyd, manager of Mental Health and Well-being (MHWB) at Georgian.

The college is focusing on empowering students and using their abilities to support one another safely and effectively as an important opportunity to pursue, she said.

"The success of Georgian's Peer Mentor and Niwijiagan Peer Mentor programs demonstrates the value of student-to-student support," said Lloyd. "Until now, Georgian hasn't had a peer support program specifically for mental health. This new program is intended to provide non-clinical mental health support to both full- and part-time students across all our campus locations."