New partnership in Clearview breathing new life into lawn bowling

A young girl plays a game of Lawn Bowling on Mon. June 19, 2023 as part of a new program bringing youth into the sport (Dave Sullivan/CTV News Barrie) A young girl plays a game of Lawn Bowling on Mon. June 19, 2023 as part of a new program bringing youth into the sport (Dave Sullivan/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver