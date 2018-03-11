

CTV Barrie





Midland’s new Ontario Provincial Police office will be fully operational as of Monday morning.

The South Georgian Bay detachment’s satellite office is located on Second Street, and it will officially be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The office has undergone major renovations over the last four weeks.

OPP officers began patrolling Midland’s streets on February 8, after council decided to disband the Midland Police Service.

In a statement, Inspector Andrew Ferguson says he welcomes “the return of the civilian and uniform members of the former Midland Police Service that have recently joined the OPP.”

All of former Midland officers who joined the force had to undergo training at the OPP’s academy in Orillia.