New Ontario health team combines parts of Simcoe County, York Region

Two Ontario Health Teams have merged to become one in Simcoe County and York Region.

The Southlake Community Ontario Health Team and the South Simcoe Ontario Health Team have joined forces to elevate and enhance healthcare through both regions, becoming the Northern York South Simcoe Ontario Health Team (OHT).

"As the communities we serve grow and change, it is essential that we broaden our horizons to meet our patients' needs," said Gayle Seddon, Executive Director of the Northern York South Simcoe OHT. "The people served within the traditional South Simcoe OHT and Southlake Community OHT are very much the same population, and by bringing us together, we knew that we could better serve our communities."

Newmarket, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, New Tecumseth, Cookstown, Essa Township, Township of Adjala-Tosorontio and the Town of Mono are all encompassed under the new OHT.

"As we enter this new chapter, meeting the needs of our population and communities will remain the driving force in the work we do," said Jody Levac, President and CEO of Stevenson Memorial Hospital. "We are eager to enter this new era of unity, demonstrating our commitment to collaboration, community care, and quality partnerships."

The Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket will also fall under the same territory, making it the first OHT in central Ontario to have two hospitals.