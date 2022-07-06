New online portal provides patients easy access to medical information

A new online portal allows patients to access and review hospital medical information, notes, test results and medical history from any device.

The portal is available to patients receiving care at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

Patients can access the portal at any time and share their information with family members, caregivers or others at their discretion.

Most information is made immediately available, while medical imaging and pathology reports can take longer to appear in the patient's portal.

"No matter where you receive care across our four hospitals, your information will be added to a secure, electronic file that allows your care team to have immediate access to vital information while providing you with access to your own health information," stated Dave Brewin, regional chief information officer.

Patients who provide their email address to the hospital while registering for an appointment or procedure or who send an email to portal support will be able to view their health information from the four hospitals from April 1, 2022, onward.