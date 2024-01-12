BARRIE
Barrie

    • New Midland Deputy Mayor voted in by council

    Midland's new Deputy Mayor Beth Prost, Fri., Jan. 12, 2024 (Source: supplied) Midland's new Deputy Mayor Beth Prost, Fri., Jan. 12, 2024 (Source: supplied)

    Midland has named a new Deputy Mayor after the passing of its previous councillor last fall.

    The seat was declared vacant as required under the Municipal Act after the death of Deputy Mayor Jack Contin in November 2023.

    The Town of Midland appointed sitting council member Beth Prost as Deputy Mayor after declaring the seat vacant at a Special Meeting of Council held January 10.

    "With heavy hearts today, Midland council declared a vacancy for the Deputy Mayor position after the recent loss of our dear friend and colleague, Jack Contin," said Mayor Bill Gordon.

    "Council elected to appoint a member of our current council, and I am privileged to announce that Beth Prost, a two-term member of council, was selected at the meeting. I know that Beth will continue her compassionate and caring work on behalf of our residents as our new Deputy Mayor, and I am pleased that she declared her interest in the role."

    Deputy Mayor-elect Prost has been a serving member of council for the past five years and was elected in the 2018 elections and again in the 2022 elections. She has served on numerous committees during her tenure on council, including the Town’s audit committee, Indigenous relations committee and community grant committee.

    Deputy Mayor-elect Prost will be sworn in at a future Council meeting.

    Next, the Deputy Mayor will be appointed by by-law and officially sworn in at the regular meeting of council on February 14.

    Council will then be required to declare a vacancy for the seat of councillor. The municipality has two options available for filling the vacancy in accordance with the Municipal Act, and procedures outlined in the town’s new council vacancy policy:

    Appoint a person to fill the vacancy, or pass a by-law requiring a by-election.

    Once Midland council determines the process for filling the seat of councillor, the town clerk will either issue a notice of council vacancy if appointment by the call for nominees is chosen, or a by-law will be passed if by-election is chosen.

    Further information will then be posted on the town council’s web page.

