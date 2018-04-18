Featured
New Mental Health Service launched in Newmarket
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:20PM EDT
The Canadian Mental Health Association has teamed up with Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket to launch a new multi-disciplinary mental health service.
Clients will now be able to receive services almost anywhere a client feels comfortable, from their home to a coffee shop or a local park.
The services will be provided by an “Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT).
The goal is to make mental health more accessible and reduce the need to visit a hospital.