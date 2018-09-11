

CTV Barrie





A special dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for a new memorial garden at the Collingwood OPP detachment.

The memorial garden was created years ago to pay tribute to two fallen heroes, Collingwood Police Department Sgt. Ron McKean and Collingwood Fire Department Chief John Dance.

Sgt. McKean was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 1977 while trying to arrest an escaped convict.

Dance also died while on duty in 1977.

Volunteers of the Collingwood Garden Club recently completed much need upgrades to the garden.

Members of the OPP detachment and the fire department attended the ceremony.