BARRIE, ONT. -- New measures, new rules make it a whole new world on the ice for hockey players in Simcoe County.

Shoot The Puck has welcomed back players, but not without some significant changes on and off the ice.

"My classes are staggered now," says Trevor Gardiner.

Gardner has had to run classes of just four students at a time, 30 minutes apart, to allow time to sanitize and clean.

"I've got to get everybody out of the building before I can let the new people in the building."

The players are also required to either come dressed and ready to go or do it in the parking lot.

"It's a little different," admits player Ethan Neller. "It felt a little weird at first. It's not that big of a deal coming dressed, and it's a little different but not by too much."

Shoot The Puck (Stp) opened its doors on Monday as part of Ontario's Phase 2.

The program had to limit the number of kids on the ice to follow physical distancing guidelines set out by public health.

Parents aren't permitted to watch, and the players are put in a corner to separate them from one another.

The National Training Rink in Barrie is also offering on-ice training with similar measures in place, according to parents today.

Gardiner considers himself lucky to be back in business - with a whole new approach.

The new rules and safety measures will continue with the possibility of other changes in the coming weeks, depending on how things play out.

