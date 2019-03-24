Featured
New Lowell man dead after his vehicle collides with crane truck
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019
Provincial police say a man is dead after his vehicle collided head-on with a crane truck Saturday evening in Springwater Township.
Officers were called to the scene on Highway 26 at Strongville Road around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Veley of New Lowell was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.