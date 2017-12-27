

CTV Barrie





A New Lowell couple is celebrating after winning a million dollars.

Martin and Mary Beelen won $1 million during the Dec. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. They purchased their ticket at the Circle K on Yonge Street in Alliston.

Douglas and Geraldine Fortune also won $100,000 on an Instant Bingo Doubler ticket.

They purchased their ticket at Stuart Ellis Pharmacy on Hurontario Street in Collingwood.