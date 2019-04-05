

CTV Barrie





A new school for students from junior kindergarten to grade 12 has been approved for construction in Meaford.

The Georgian Bay Community School will have space for more than 1,000 students and will also include an EarlyON Child and Family Centre room for young children and their families.

Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, announced on Friday, “We know that high-quality learning environments set the stage for student success. With today’s announcement, our government is investing in the future of students and hard-working families in Meaford.”

The new school is part of the Ontario government’s new education plan.