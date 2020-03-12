BARRIE -- The Ministry of Education has donated over $26 million to a Parry Sound school board for a new school project.

The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) will build a junior kindergarten to Grade 12 school beside the existing Parry Sound High School.

“We recognize the importance of this new school to their region and are very pleased to see this project finally approved and moving forward to benefit our students in that area,” said Jay Aspin, chair of the NNDSB.

The new school will include an infant, a toddler and preschool rooms, as well as an EarlyON Child and Family Centre facilities.

The school board will begin the architectural plans this spring. The transition plans and timelines for the project will be announced once they’re established.