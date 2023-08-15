New information emerges against former Toronto Assoc. for the Deaf president in sexual assault case

New information concerning an investigation into allegations of historical sexual assault against the former president of the Toronto Association of the Deaf has surfaced, with investigators believing there may be more potential victims.

Provincial police charged Steve Burrows, 55, in April with sexual assault and sexual exploitation for an assault that allegedly happened at a summer camp 20 years ago in Seguin Township.

The OPP is appealing to the public for information and asking possible witnesses or victims to come forward.

In a video released in American Sign Language (ASL) to help get the message out, police revealed the investigation began in February when investigators say an individual who worked at the Ontario Camp of the Deaf south of Parry Sound came forward to report a sexual assault.

"The investigation was conducted with certified ASL and Deaf Interpreters from the Canadian Hearing Services," the OPP noted in the video.

Police said at the time, the accused worked at the camp and was employed as a teaching assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton.

Investigators confirmed at least two other people have since come forward with allegations.

The OPP notes there is no statute of limitations for sexual-related offences and asks anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward, adding an ASL or Deaf Interpreter would be available if needed.

The allegations against Burrows have not been tested in court.

His next court appearance is scheduled in late September.