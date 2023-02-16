New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri was forcibly dragged from a Trailwood Place home on January 12, 2022, where she had been hiding out with family following a violent assault in Richmond Hill weeks earlier.
On Thursday, police released new images, adding the three suspects, two men and one woman, are "linked directly to the kidnapping."
OPP says the images were taken in Quebec, but the investigation shows the three are from Ontario.
"I would like to stress we certainly believe that while taken in Quebec, we believe strongly that they are from the Greater Toronto Area," said OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham in an interview with CTV News on Thursday.
Investigators seek the public's help in identifying the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact the police.
"There's no indication that any of the suspects that we've asked the public to identify in this particular release would be immediately dangerous to the public, but we would encourage anybody that views these images, that recognizes them to contact the police," Graham added.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Additionally, police released images of one, potentially two individuals of interest who rented vehicles in Toronto in December 2021.
Police say this person(s) is not a suspect in the alleged kidnapping, but they would like to speak with the individual(s), noting it could lead to information relevant to the case.
Graham said police working the case believe there are more people with information on what happened 400 days ago when Hajtamiri disappeared.
"I've always maintained that there are a number of people who know why Elnaz was kidnapped, how she was kidnapped, and the manner she was kidnapped in. There are many people we believe would know that information. We're asking for anybody to come forward," he said.
Hajtamiri's former boyfriend faces criminal charges in connection with the alleged abduction and Richmond Hill assault.
In a statement to CTV News, the family said it is "thankful to the OPP for their non-stop work to bring Elnaz home. Please help them solve this case."
"My sympathies, my thoughts go with them," Graham said. "Another day has gone by without them knowing the answers they so richly deserve of knowing where she is and why this happened to an innocent daughter, niece, and sister."
Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the OPP or the dedicated TipLine at 1-833-728-3415.
"If you know the location of where Elnaz is, please come forward. There is a reward," he continued.
A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.
Top Stories
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
The three mysterious objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he promised new rules to better govern the continent's crowded skies.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
New study finds possible link between dementia rates and gender inequality
Research has shown more women worldwide are affected by dementia than men, and a new large-scale study suggests gender-based social and economic disadvantages may be to blame.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
RCMP commissioner retiring 2 weeks before release of N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
Montreal
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec
Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls tourist district dealing with influx of thousands of relocated migrants
The mayor of Niagara Falls is calling on the federal government to come up with a plan and provide resources for thousands of migrants staying in the city's tourist district.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
$2.1M worth of allegedly stolen cars headed for Dubai seized by police
Police west of Toronto have seized 35 vehicles they say were stolen from across the Greater Toronto Area and packed in shipping containers headed for Dubai.
Kitchener
-
'Very much an honour': Waterloo skaters return to national ice dancing championship
Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
18-year-old charged in Guelph stabbing that sent two to hospital
A Guelph teen is facing weapons charges after a stabbing that sent two other teens to hospital and prompted five schools in the area to go into lockdown or hold and secure.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
First-of-its-kind program offers free legal support for victims of sexual assault
The new legal clinic is offering free legal information and support for sexual assault survivors who attend Western University.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence due to active investigation
Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the downtown core.
-
'We’re better than Florida!' Chatham golf course opens early with unseasonably warm weather
Golf players are flocking to a Chatham-Kent golf course that opened early this season, even though it’s the middle of February.
-
Mayor says health unit pulled 'bait and switch' over SafePoint funding source, but WECHU board chair says costs were long made clear
Following criticism by some community members over council’s decision to move ahead with a cost assessment of the SafePoint consumption and treatment site, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the health unit pulled a “bait and switch” over where funding for the project will come from — but WECHU's board chair says that's completely untrue.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Calgary park; police seek Deerfoot dash-cam footage
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Man stabbed during Saskatoon robbery
A man was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday evening, according to police.
-
Maverick was one of Saskatchewan's most popular baby names last year
The same year that a Top Gun sequel soared into theatres, the name of the movie's protagonist was one of the most popular in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Norovirus as cases see slight rise in Alberta
Alberta has seen a slight increase in norovirus cases so far in 2023. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 87 norovirus cases were reported in Alberta.
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Emergency situation simulated as part of Valley Line Southeast LRT testing
As part of testing for the Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd performed a simulation on Thursday with emergency crews.
Vancouver
-
2 reports of suspicious man at Pacific Sprit Park prompt RCMP warning
A man was reportedly acting suspicious in a Vancouver park on Valentine’s Day, prompting a public warning from Mounties.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises for first time this year
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. rose slightly on Thursday, but remains near a 14-month low.
-
Vancouver Downtown Eastside homicide victim identified
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a Downtown Eastside SRO a month ago, the victim of an apparent homicide.