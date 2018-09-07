

CTV Barrie





A new fire and paramedic station has opened its doors in Bracebridge.

The joint emergency services station is located on Taylor Road and was made possible thanks to a partnership between the town and the District of Muskoka.

Many people, including dignitaries, got the chance to have a peek at the new facility, Station One, on Thursday.

The new station will service most of the town, while Station Two is located in Vankoughnet.

Mayor Graydon Smith says it's close to the downtown and Highway 11 which should improve response times.

“It’s a fantastic location, in the heart of the community and one that is already paying dividends.”

The town’s firefighters are looking forward to working out of the new building.

“I'm super excited,” said firefighter Jesse Lockie. “The training opportunities that we’re going to have in the future are going to be endless. Being right by a busy street now, everyone is able to drive by and see this beautiful facility.”

The old Bracebridge fire station was previously located on Dominion Street.