BARRIE -- Facebook has announced a new tool that gives users more control over their privacy settings.

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a blog post on Tuesday.

“It’s part of a new section in your settings called “Off-Facebook activity,” and it lets users see which third-parties have shared user interactions with the social network — even when they’re not using Facebook directly,” he said.

The Clear History tool can be helpful if you’re always getting ads for something you were just looking at online.

“Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to,” Zuckerberg said.