WASAGA BEACH -- A doctor shortage in Wasaga Beach forced some residents to drive out of town for medical attention, but a new physician brings hope of a remedy.

Once Dr. Randall Mintz opened a new family practice, a steady flow of people poured in wanting to become new patients.

Dr. Mintz will help to meet the town's medical needs after Dr. McInnis was suspended two months ago, leaving thousands without a medical practitioner.

"As of today, I assumed Dr. McInnis' patient roster," explained Dr. Mintz, Hopewood Clinic. "We have new patients coming in filling out patient information forms in hopes we will have more room for more."

Wasaga Beach was considered underserviced by four to five doctors when Dr. McInnis closed his practice in November.

Since then, the South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre added a nurse practitioner to their team using surplus year-end funds, but that money runs out next month.

Fortunately, a second doctor will join Dr. Mintz and start a new family practice at the Hopewood Clinic next month. However, he will also assume patients from two other retiring physicians from the Midland area, again limiting the capacity for new patients.

"The family doctors here, in the entire area, are doing the best they can to get as many people on board as they can within their ability - and that is not going to be everybody, unfortunately," Dr. Mintz explains.

Anyone hoping to be included on the new doctor's roster shouldn't assume their records will be transferred. All patients must come to the office on Mosley Street to fill out information forms.