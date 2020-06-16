COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- With restrictions easing and larger gatherings allowed, the number of COVID cases went up locally.

The health unit confirmed a total of 26 new cases of COVID last week, up from 19 cases the week before.

"Over the past five weeks we've seen a decline from week to week in cases, however, in the last week we had an increase in cases, so that was a reversal of the trend," says Dr. Charles Gardiner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Medical Officer of Health.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at long term care homes, including the Owen Hill Community Care and the Creedon Valley Care Community in Creemore.

Over the last 24 hours, five news cases have been confirmed - one in Muskoka, and the other four reported in Simcoe County for a total of 527 since the pandemic started.

Five individuals remain in the hospital battling the virus, while 36 people lost their lives after becoming infected.

The four new cases in Simcoe County are associated with workplace environments.

Dr. Gardiner says outbreaks have been declared at two farms and involve multiple workers that are being tracked by other health units as well.

"We are conducting an investigation," he explains. Dr. Gardner says all the workers on the premises are being swabbed for the virus.

The top doc also urged caution for anybody taking part in social gatherings outside of their closest social circle to maintain two metres (or six feet) apart from one another.

The health unit is strongly encouraging the use of masks, especially in commercial areas and on public transit.