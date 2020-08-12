BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia woman is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 in our region.

The health unit is investigating how the woman contracted the virus.

There are currently 11 people infected in Simcoe Muskoka, as reported by the local health unit.

Across the province, 95 new cases were recorded on Wednesday and one new virus-related death.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the trend of resolved cases continues to outpace the new ones. In recent weeks, the Ontario case numbers have been decreasing week over week.

Meanwhile, a leading infectious disease specialist said he expects to see outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the fall. Dr. Isaac Bogoch attributes that to the upcoming flu season, combined with the nearly completely reopened economy.

Premier Ford said the province might not be able to rest easy for those reasons until sometime in 2021.