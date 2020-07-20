BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit reports eight new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, half of which are in Barrie.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the new cases include women from New Tecumseth, Midland, Springwater and Barrie, and one man from Collingwood.

All of the new cases are under the age of 65, with the majority under the age of 44.

Meanwhile, Simcoe Muskoka moved into Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday, meaning more businesses welcomed customers back.

Stage 3 also allows indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, and outside groups of up to 100 as long as physical distancing measures are in place.

Restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres can also open their doors following public health guidelines.

"We know as a province that we can't ease up. We can't give this virus an inch, and part of this process is learning from other jurisdictions what works and what doesn't work," Premier Doug Ford said.

Ontario reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 to start the week, with one new death from the virus.

More of Ontario will enter Stage 3 this Friday, including York Region.

Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel will remain in Stage 2 because all three areas have larger case counts of COVID-19 than other regions.

