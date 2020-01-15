WASAGA BEACH -- A new addiction clinic has opened in Wasaga Beach to combat the growing opioid crisis.

Anyone seeking help with an addiction can find the support they need by merely walking through the door of the Rapid Access Addiction Medical clinic (RAAM).

The clinic opened last month inside the town's Community Health Centre.

"We are able to support a person when they are ready. They don't have to wait for services. We don't have to put something off. There is no waitlist," explains RVH RAAM manager, Brian Irving.

The staff at the clinic specialize in drug and alcohol addictions and provide individual counselling and access to many medications that help with withdrawal and cravings.

The one exception to the medications available at the clinic is methadone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addictions.

Dr. Randall Mintz recently opened a clinic in Wasaga Beach to provide methadone treatment close to home.

"For me, the key is to be accessible for them. Which is why I wanted to have a clinic here, where I saw there was a need," Dr. Mintz explains.

He provides services in the context of a new family practice and says having the two clinics in town gives patients the full spectrum of services.

"The clinics have a lot to offer each other, and as a whole, the local patient population has much better access and support as a result."

The RAAM can also help family members of addicts learn about the supports available and how to navigate mental health and addiction services.