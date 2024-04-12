New Challenge: Barrie Terry Fox Committee sets new challenge for local businesses

In honour of the 44th annual Terry Fox Run, the Barrie Terry Fox Committee is challenging local businesses to get involved and donate $44 to support cancer research.

"So, we have set up a team called Barrie44. You can either donate to that team as a business or you can set up your own team. We would love to have you come out," said Mairlyn Nigro, committee chair.

The run is scheduled at Centennial Beach on September 15 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Last year, the community raised nearly $101,000 to support cancer research in Canada.

The committee has a goal to exceed last year's donations and reach $150,000.

The community can register for this year's run and purchase a limited edition #nomatterwhat t-shirt in honour of fundraising efforts.