The new Centennial Park Community rink officially opened in Barrie on Thursday.

Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth dropped the puck for youth hockey players from the Barrie Sharks who were on hand to celebrate the new outdoor community rink.

The rink will double as a twin basketball court in the warmer months.

The city received $260,000 through the Ontario150 Community Capital grant in 2017 for the project.

“I’m thrilled that this new skating rink and basketball court was one of the projects in our community supported with an Ontario150 grant,” said MPP Ann Hoggarth. “A beautiful, livable waterfront is one of the things that makes Barrie a great place to live, and I know this will be a fantastic addition.”

The project has also received financial support from two local businesses, CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc. and Skipwith & Associates, whose donations totaled $80,000.

“This is another great addition to our recently expanded Centennial Park,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “The rink and basketball court will be a popular spot that supports Barrie’s active lifestyle. I want to thank the Provincial government as well as CSR Cosmetic Solutions and Skipwith & Associates for making this project possible through generous funding.”

The portable rink was donated to the city in 2014 and city council approved a pilot project to install the rink at Centennial Park at Lakeshore Drive and Victoria Street, for the winter of 2014-2015.

The rink equipment was moved to the new permanent location at 95 Lakeshore Drive and, combined with two basketball courts, for a four-season activity program on Barrie’s waterfront.