BARRIE -- Ontario has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three people from our region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says a man in his 60s who recently travelled to Austria is the area's fifth case. The health unit says the man was diagnosed at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday and is now at home in self-isolation.

"The health unit is following up with the contacts of this new case to determine who should self-isolate," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU's medical officer of health.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a 61-year-old Grey Bruce man who recently travelled to India. Officials say he was tested at a local hospital and sent home to self-isolate. The health unit says it is investigating any potential contacts the man may have had.

And a woman in her 20s from York Region also tested positive. She is said to have had close contact with a confirmed case.

All the other provincial cases identified today are in self-isolation.

On Tuesday, Dr. Gardner confirmed that a 77-year-old Barrie man, who tested positive for COVID-19, died at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Officials said it wasn't discovered until after his death on March 11 that he had the virus.

Health officials said the man had a pre-existing medical condition that may have put him at higher risk.

Dr. Gardner said the man was in close contact with another person visiting from Alberta, who also tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently still in the hospital in Barrie.

To date, Simcoe County has five confirmed cases, including the man who died, and five probable cases currently being investigated. The District of Muskoka also has five probable cases. The health unit says all of the cases involve travel or close contact of a confirmed case.

The provincial total now sits at 212, including five people who have completely recovered and been cleared of the virus.