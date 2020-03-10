BARRIE -- Springwater council decided on Wednesday to give off-road riders the freedom to drive along most local roads.

A new bylaw will make it easier for off-road riders to get around and will attract some tourism, the township hopes.

“It’s going to create growth in the industry. It’s going to make it a lot easier for the people who already have ATVs to enjoy them a lot more,” says Steve St. Onge, president at St. Onge Recreation.

The new bylaw allows residents to drive their off-road vehicles directly from their home through approved roads to access off-road trails. Up until now, people had to haul their units to the trails.

However, four local roads are off-limits for safety and noise reasons.

They are:

Carson Road from Anne Street North to Bayfield Street North

Doran Road from Finlay Mill Road to Gill Road

Finlay Mill Road from Bayfield Street North to Doran Road

St. Vincent Street from the City of Barrie Limits to Pooles Road

Off-road riders will also only be able to drive on local roads from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

The new bylaw does not restrict farmers, hunters and those who use off-road vehicles for work.