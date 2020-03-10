New bylaw allows off-road vehicles on most Springwater Township roads
BARRIE -- Springwater council decided on Wednesday to give off-road riders the freedom to drive along most local roads.
A new bylaw will make it easier for off-road riders to get around and will attract some tourism, the township hopes.
“It’s going to create growth in the industry. It’s going to make it a lot easier for the people who already have ATVs to enjoy them a lot more,” says Steve St. Onge, president at St. Onge Recreation.
The new bylaw allows residents to drive their off-road vehicles directly from their home through approved roads to access off-road trails. Up until now, people had to haul their units to the trails.
However, four local roads are off-limits for safety and noise reasons.
They are:
- Carson Road from Anne Street North to Bayfield Street North
- Doran Road from Finlay Mill Road to Gill Road
- Finlay Mill Road from Bayfield Street North to Doran Road
- St. Vincent Street from the City of Barrie Limits to Pooles Road
Off-road riders will also only be able to drive on local roads from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
The new bylaw does not restrict farmers, hunters and those who use off-road vehicles for work.