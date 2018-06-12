

A new transit system that will run from Penetanguishene to Barrie will be ready in just a few months.

The County announced its LINX transit system on Tuesday, calling it a crucial service that will benefit people young and old.

“We have a growing population of seniors, students and residents who need affordable and reliable transportation options to access health services, jobs and education hubs in other communities,” Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall said in a statement.

The transit line includes stops in Barrie, Elmvale, Midhurst, Midland, Penetanguishene, Waverly and Wyevale. The County hopes to have the route up and running on Aug. 7.

The first bus leaves at 6 a.m. and the last bus leaves at 6:30 p.m. Free fares will be offered until Sept. 4. The buses are wheelchair accessible, use a tap system and have a tracking app.

The County is also working on transit routes that will connect Orillia to Barrie, Collingwood to Barrie, and Alliston to Bradford.

