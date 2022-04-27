New building in Keswick, Ont. to house nearly 200 long-term care beds

Keswick -

Keswick, Ont. is getting 192 new long-term care beds, in a recent announcement made by the provincial government.

The beds will be inside a new building being built by RYKKA Care Centres.

Its construction is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 33,000 long-term care beds across Ontario by 2028 while upgrading 28,000 more.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our long-term care services in the Georgina area and to undertake the development of a new and modern home in Keswick,” said Bill Dillane, Responsive Group Inc. president.

“We look forward to serving the seniors and greater community in the years to come.”

There are 4716 new and 1407 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed in the counties of York and Simcoe.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care, and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, long-term care minister.

“When the construction at this home is complete, it will be a place for local seniors to call home, near their family and friends.”

Ontario’s plan to improve long-term care in the province is built on three pillars: staffing and care, accountability, enforcement and transparency and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.