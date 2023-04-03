New Bradford elementary school finally opens to students
Simcoe County's long-awaited newest $17 million school welcomed students and staff Monday morning in Bradford.
Marshview Public School's opening was behind schedule, with students sent to nearby schools to start their academic year.
"We started hiring the staff to come into the building last spring, so the people in this building have been going through this process for almost one full year, so a lot of teamwork, a lot of collaboration all to get to today," said Marshview Principal Robin Dashnay.
And there is still minor work to be done at the Simcoe Road elementary school, including in the gym and library, along with some landscaping, but that didn't detract from the first-day enthusiasm.
"We're very excited for this brand-new school," said parent Hailey Trembley.
"It's local. It's just right here, so it's perfect," noted dad Edward Santos after dropping off his children.
The new Bradford school boasts a 600-student capacity.
Another new elementary school welcomed students in September. Harvest Hills Public School officially opened with a student capacity of roughly 500.
Both schools are expected to alleviate the pressures in the growing community.
