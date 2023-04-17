New Archbishop of Toronto promises to listen, bring change in first Simcoe County visit

Simcoe County got a rare appearance from the new Archbishop of Toronto on Monday, less than one month after officially taking the reigns.

Archbishop Francis Leo became the new Archbishop on March 25, taking over for Archbishop-Emeritus Cardinal Thomas Collins.

"I really want the church to be a home," Archbishop Leo told CTV News. "A spiritual home where everybody can feel safe, privileged, important and loved."

The Archbishop led his first Simcoe County mass at St. Mary's Parish, taking extra time to thank his new followers during his homily.

The Montreal native was ordained in 1996, serving communities across four countries.

He last served in his hometown, becoming auxiliary bishop to the Archdiocese of Montreal last year. Only months later, he was appointed as Archbishop of Toronto.

"I want to listen first to my new community," he said. "Once that's done, listening and asking questions, together I think we can forge a path forward."