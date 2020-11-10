BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP has teamed up with Victim Service agencies across the region to collect as many used cell phones as possible to provide lifelines to those in need.

Victim Services accepts new and old cell phones to support victims and vulnerable people with limited resources.

"The great thing about a cell phone is that even if a person does not have a plan to pay for the phone, that phone can still be used to access 9-1-1 when people are in danger," said Marie McCallum, Victim Services of Simcoe County.

So far, 34 cell phones have been donated.

New and used cell phones can be dropped off at the Midland or Collingwood OPP detachment, South Simcoe Police, or the Barrie Emergency Services Campus.