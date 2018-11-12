

CTV Barrie





The Town of Wasaga Beach will soon have a new after-hours medical clinic.

Seven doctors have signed up to provide care to walk-in patients.

The clinic will utilize the medical offices at the South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre beginning Monday, November 19.

Hours will be limited to Monday and Thursday evenings between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to start, with the goal of expanding those services for the community.

“We will increase the hours based on that need and the recruitment of more physicians, then we will be able to open six days a week,” said the clinic manager, Paula Brancati.

Wasaga Beach has earmarked $250,000 to get the clinic started.

Service is for non-urgent cases only and is free with a valid health card.