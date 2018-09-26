Georgian College’s new Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre welcomed hundreds of students this fall at the Barrie campus.

The $30-million state-of-the-art facility offers new programs in environmental sustainability, electrical engineering, computer science, and biotechnology.

Georgian College’s Bill Angelakos says, “We have the hands-on learning that, as a college, we focus on, to ensure our students are ready for the industry with our industry partners.”

Students from all around the world are capitalizing on the unique programming that the college’s new centre offers in fields like data analytics.

“Data science is a booming field,” says student Joe Sundararaj. “It’s the hottest job in the 21st century, and job prospects are in multiple areas.”

There will be a ribbon cutting at the grand opening for the new Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre on November 15.