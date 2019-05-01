Construction crews are racing against time to put the finishing touches on exam rooms in the new Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre in Innisfil.

Dr. Westerink is just one of the physicians who will practice at the centre when it partially opens on May 13.

“We’re very excited to move in. We’ve been working out of the Stroud Medical Centre,” he said.

The new state-of-the-art health hub nestled at Yonge Street and Innisfil Beach Road will be a one-stop shop for patients.

The two-storey, 44,000 square-foot facility will house family doctors and specialist teams, a walk-in clinic, an x-ray and ultrasound clinic, labs, mental health counselling and more.

Dr. Westerink said the opening of the health hub would relieve pressure on Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. “It sort of opens up the ability to make it more like an urgent care, in the sense that we’ll have quicker access to investigations so that we can diagnose and treat things more.”

Community donors funded the 21-million-dollar project, along with generous donations by local farmer Boris Horodynsky and the Rizzardo family.

The town of Innisfil anticipates the wellness centre will be a busy space with a few hundred patients expected each day.

The entire facility is expected to be entirely done by the fall.