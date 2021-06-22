BARRIE, ONT. -- An Oro-Medonte, Ont., conservation group is trying to help protect the turtle population this nesting season.

According to Scales Nature Park, they have received dozens of calls daily from people finding turtles nesting near roadways.

"Our peak day ever so far is 110 calls in one day," said Jeff Hathaway, the founder of Scale Nature Park.

He says this year's nesting season is particularly dangerous because many of Ontario's turtles are at-risk. One of the reasons, is that turtles are coming out of the wetlands and crossing roadways to find a spot to lay their eggs, according to Hathaway.

Currently, the organization has upwards of 80 volunteers fielding calls about rare or injured turtles.

"It's not unusual for our teams to get back at three or four in the morning after a night of nesting activity," said Hathaway.

Scale Nature Park reacts to calls throughout the day and covers around 10-thousand square kilometres in central Ontario. The park estimates that they house over 18,000 turtle eggs.

"We are out there boots on the ground conservation work. We are encouraging members of the public to get out and help with turtle conservation," said Kelsey Moxley, the field project coordinator at Saving Turtles at Risk Today.

On Monday, she prepared eggs for the incubator, many of which were found near roadways.

"Our field teams from last night have brought all of our eggs or nests dug up that were laid in precarious areas such as the sides of roads," said

Scales Nature Park expects the eggs to hatch in a few months.

Once hatched, the team said they will release them back into their natural habitat.