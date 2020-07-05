BARRIE, ONT. -- There is frustration on the south side Kempenfelt Bay.

Like other beaches in the region, Wilkins Beach has been jammed on hot summer afternoons.

But those who live nearby, the concerns go beyond crowding and a lack of physical distancing.

"People are defecating in the bushes. There's open alcohol and drug use here. People are camping and cooking in environmentally-protected areas back here," says Jeff Fraser.

(There's) disregard for the environment," adds Patti Cutbush. "What has happened to the habitat is so upsetting."

Some homeowners say the city has asked whether they would support permit parking along a stretch of Crimson Ridge Rd. Bylaw officers patrolled the area Sunday and ticketed illegally parked vehicles.

But residents want even more action.

"The city is obligated to protect the environment and (with) contacting the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, hopefully, we can get some of the issues that currently need addressing to be taken seriously," says Barry Wiszniowski.